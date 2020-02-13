Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:02 AM
Home Young Observer

Slayed

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Tasnia Tarannum

In the interim, I saw a cloud of darkness
Overshadowed the golden dome,
That screaming I've heard around
The last agony to go home.
Brother : I saw you displaying the smile at the moment of terror
You said : Peace be upon you
Verily, he has been acknowledged in return
As his final words,
What an honourable quietus! Receives only a few.
The man I used to met under the white shelter
The amicable nature he used to carry, unaware of what the future holds
The man knew his significant other, waiting for him along with the new born.
Alas! A sea of bullets: exterminating the throng,
 Pack of Hyenas, hunted and gone.
I saw a son, fond of cricket
Apprised to offer his last prayer to the Exalted,
But wished to do it with his admirable brothers'.
Oh! Brothers,
Oh! The beloved ones,
Do not falter, it was a day of tranquillity for the believers.
The calmness of the state shackled the minds,
Do not let them invade your belief
Indeed! The day could be a moment of relief,
Perhaps an hour of impede could belay few lives.
Oh! Brothers
Oh! The beloved ones
Do not grief at all,
Only the flesh and cages are buried.
What can be more prestigious?
Knowing the purpose to arrive
Open the eyes which was once tormented
See the garden of paradise.

 The poet is studying at department of TESOL in BRAC University and Team head in documentation department of 'Project Konna'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A celluloid tale that slaps patriarchal society
Slayed
Bangladesh Youth Symposium held at University of Dhaka
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Photo Scrapbook
A Human Resources Career Talk
KUET hosts BUILTECH FEST 2020
Clean and Green Office in Holidays


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft