



Overshadowed the golden dome,

That screaming I've heard around

The last agony to go home.

Brother : I saw you displaying the smile at the moment of terror

You said : Peace be upon you

Verily, he has been acknowledged in return

As his final words,

What an honourable quietus! Receives only a few.

The man I used to met under the white shelter

The amicable nature he used to carry, unaware of what the future holds

The man knew his significant other, waiting for him along with the new born.

Alas! A sea of bullets: exterminating the throng,

Pack of Hyenas, hunted and gone.

I saw a son, fond of cricket

Apprised to offer his last prayer to the Exalted,

But wished to do it with his admirable brothers'.

Oh! Brothers,

Oh! The beloved ones,

Do not falter, it was a day of tranquillity for the believers.

The calmness of the state shackled the minds,

Do not let them invade your belief

Indeed! The day could be a moment of relief,

Perhaps an hour of impede could belay few lives.

Oh! Brothers

Oh! The beloved ones

Do not grief at all,

Only the flesh and cages are buried.

What can be more prestigious?

Knowing the purpose to arrive

Open the eyes which was once tormented

See the garden of paradise.



The poet is studying at department of TESOL in BRAC University and Team head in documentation department of 'Project Konna'



























