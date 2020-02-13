|
Slayed
|
In the interim, I saw a cloud of darkness
Overshadowed the golden dome,
That screaming I've heard around
The last agony to go home.
Brother : I saw you displaying the smile at the moment of terror
You said : Peace be upon you
Verily, he has been acknowledged in return
As his final words,
What an honourable quietus! Receives only a few.
The man I used to met under the white shelter
The amicable nature he used to carry, unaware of what the future holds
The man knew his significant other, waiting for him along with the new born.
Alas! A sea of bullets: exterminating the throng,
Pack of Hyenas, hunted and gone.
I saw a son, fond of cricket
Apprised to offer his last prayer to the Exalted,
But wished to do it with his admirable brothers'.
Oh! Brothers,
Oh! The beloved ones,
Do not falter, it was a day of tranquillity for the believers.
The calmness of the state shackled the minds,
Do not let them invade your belief
Indeed! The day could be a moment of relief,
Perhaps an hour of impede could belay few lives.
Oh! Brothers
Oh! The beloved ones
Do not grief at all,
Only the flesh and cages are buried.
What can be more prestigious?
Knowing the purpose to arrive
Open the eyes which was once tormented
See the garden of paradise.
The poet is studying at department of TESOL in BRAC University and Team head in documentation department of 'Project Konna'