

Bangladesh Youth Symposium held at University of Dhaka

Managing Director of The Structural Engineers Limited, Engineer Md Abdul Awal was the chief guest of the symposium. All the participants were warmly welcomed by the speech of Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf Hossain, Founder and President of YSSE. Ashfaq Zaman, CPA, President of LEAD, Advisor/Mentor of Queen Young Leaders took splendid session on "Scaling Innovation". Associate Professor of Department of Marketing, University of Dhaka, Dr Rafiuddin Ahmed (Rafi) took session on "Big Picture of Self-employment". Head of Marketing, The Daily Star, Md Tajdin Hassan conducted session on Marketing of a new product by a new venture. Later on, some of the renowned entrepreneurs of our country share their own journey of success. Asikul Alam Khan, Founder of Priyoshop.com; Achia Nila, Founder of Women In Digital, Antu Kareem, Managing Director of Pentagon International Limited and Eleyas Hossain President, Stage For Youth described their success story before the juvenile entrepreneurs. A competition on "Elevator Pitch" was arranged to engage and energize participants. "CNI" was the digital media partner of the event. "Glimax" and "Rokomari.com" was the strategic partner of the event.

With the succession of Bangladesh Youth Symposium at University of Dhaka YSSE decided to step forward with the flag of BYS to spread entrepreneurial spirit among the youth. After accomplishing BYS at Dhaka University successfully, we will try to reach remote area's educational institutions of Bangladesh too very soon- said Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf Hossain.

Office Secretary, YSSE























