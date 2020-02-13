

Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change

The organization started its journey on 12 December 2012. Some enthusiastic students of Rajshahi University laid the foundation of the organization with a motive to spend the leisure times doing something beneficial for the society. They were primarily concerned with uplifting the life condition of the street children. They started their works with distribution of new clothes in 'Eid' and 'Puja' occasions among the street children and distributing warm clothes in winter season. They are currently working to spread the light of education among street children and to encourage them to pursue education through taking different initiatives. The most remarkable work of the 'Nobojagoron Foundation' till now is their endeavour to uplift the condition of 'Horijon community' living in the campus adjacent areas and to integrate them into the mainstream society. They are currently struggling to promote education among the children of this marginal community.

The 'Horijon community' is one of lower caste of Hindus generally engaged in cleaning profession. They are well known in the society as Methors. This community is one of the most neglected communities in our country. Being deprived of all kinds of civil facilities including education and health care, they are leading a substandard and miserable life with immense sufferings. The 'Nobojagoron Foundation' is endeavouring to uplift the condition of this community by enlightening its children with education.

The members of the foundation inaugurated an educational institution named 'Nobojagoron Shiksha Niketon' especially to promote education among the children of the 'Horijon community'. Currently, 50 university students of various departments are teaching more than 400 children in this institution. The institution itself provides all educational instruments to the students. To encourage the children in pursuing education cartoons, documentaries and cinemas are displayed in the institution regularly. Apart from these, cultural programmes in 'Eid', 'Puja' and many other occasions are held in the institution round the year by the foundation.

The foundation distributes new clothes among the underprivileged children in the occasion of 'Eid' and 'Puja' every year. The foundation also distributes warm clothes among underprivileged children and poorer section of the community in winter season, holds fresher's reception programme for the newly enrolled university students and arranges cultural functions for underprivileged children.

Khalid Hossain, president of the organization, said, "Our aim is to advance the backward people of the society and establishing equality among all spheres of people by ensuring equal opportunities for all".

Writer is a student of Rajshahi University



























