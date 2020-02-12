Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 4:04 AM
Home Front Page

FR Tower Design Forgery

Arrest warrant against ex-RAJUK Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Humayun Khadem, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK), in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower in the capital's Banani area.
The FR Tower in the capital's Banani caught fire on March 28 last year, leaving 25 people killed and 73 others injured.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Dhaka, passed the order after it took the charge sheet in the case into cognizance for trial, said ACC Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.
    The court fixed March 5 for submitting the report on the execution of the arrest warrant.
On October 29 in 2019 The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted charge sheet against five people in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower.




Md Abu Bakar Siddique, assistant director of ACC, submitted the charge-sheet in the case, accusing Syed Md Hossain Imam Faruq, a lease holder of FR Tower; Liakat Ali Khan Mukul, chairman of Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd; Md Humayun Khadem, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha; Md Saidur Rahman, former chief engineer of Rajuk; and Syed Makbul Ahmed, former, authorized officer of Rajuk.
The ACC had filed two cases against 23 people for their alleged involvement in illegally extending Banani's FR Tower beyond the permitted number of floors.
During investigation, the anti-graft body found that the 23-storey FR Tower had narrow exit points and staircases, and no fire alarm, while the fire exits were blocked.
The building authorities had legally obtained permission for a 15-storey building but they illegally built eight more floors.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arrest warrant against ex-RAJUK Chairman
Seven with AJM Nasir collect party forms for CCC mayor post
BD pvt sector keen to invest in Nepal’s hydropower projects
BD expats in UK to get NID from today
No good news over Rohingya repatriation, FM tells JS
Entire Dhaka city to get safe drinking water by next year: WASA
Release Khaleda, demands sister
Arrest warrant Against ex-RAJUK Chairman


Latest News
Fakhrul slams govt for repressive acts
FR Tower Fire: Court accepts charges
World Cup winning U19 squad returns home Wednesday
Combined entry test in public universities from next session
OIC to convene pledging conference
BRTC’s 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market
UN stands ready to support Cox’s Bazar boat capsize survivors
'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in S Korea
Coronavirus 'could infect 60% of global population if unchecked'
Family demands Khaleda’s release
Most Read News
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final
Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die
Software tender portal for public procurement launched
SDG 5: Non-secular leadership is core to achieve gender equality
Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’
Top Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll crosses 1,000
2 Journalists comes under attack
Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft