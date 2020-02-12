Two TV journos hurt in attack by bond traders





The injured are Md Fakhrul Islam, a reporter of News24, and its video journalist Sheikh Jalal. Locals rescued the two and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), police said.

The attackers also damaged their vehicle, camera and backpack during the attack.









Inspector Md Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said a group of bond traders swooped on the journalists and beat them up around 2:00pm while they were waiting for collecting news of a raid to be conducted by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) in the area, leaving them injured.

The attackers also snatched a camera and a backpack from them and vandalised their vehicle, he said.

The injured were taken to DMCH around 2:45pm, Bachchu said. The traders were allegedly selling paper imported under bonded warehouse facilities.

