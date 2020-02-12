Business leader Mohiuddun gunning for AL's ticket in race to Taposh's seat





The readymade garment entrepreneur, who had served as president of the apex trade body FBCCI after BGMEA, collected the ruling party's nomination form on Tuesday.

Siddiqur Rahman, another former chief of the apparel exporters' body BGMEA, collected the form on behalf of Mohiuddin.

"I will be proud to serve the people of Dhanmondi, Kolabagan New Market, Hazaribagh and other areas under Dhaka-10 if the Awami League Nomination Board, especially the leader Sheikh Hasina, selects me," Mohiddin told bdnews24.com.

The Awami League is a big political party and the Dhanmondi-10 seat houses many significant establishments like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's home, which is now the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, and the party chief's political office, he noted.

The by-polls to the seat will be held along with Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 on Mar 21.

Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said Hasina would chair the meeting of the nomination board at the Ganabhaban to select the Awami League candidates on Feb 15. The deadline for nomination submission is Feb 19. -bdnews24.com















