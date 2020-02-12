Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 4:04 AM
BD expats in UK to get NID from today

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission is going to start providing National Identity (NID) cards to Bangladeshi expatriates who live in the United Kingdom today.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda will inaugurate the activities through a video conference at 11:00am at Bangladesh Embassy in UK on Wednesday (February 12), Director of EC's Public Relations Wing Md Israil Hossain said on Tuesday.
Then the CEC will meet with the chief of Electoral Commission in UK for exchanging views, he added.
Meanwhile, the EC inaugurated the voter registration programme for Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia to provide them




    with the national identity card last year.
About 1.16 crore Bangladeshi expatriates are currently living in 159 countries.
The expatriates would need to provide six documents for applying to get NID. They are  copy of applicant's Bangladesh passport, in the case of dual citizenship holders - copy of dual citizenship certificate or Bangladesh foreign ministry's approval for holding foreign passport, copy of passport of a Bangladeshi expatriate who identifies the applicant as Bangladeshi, statement of a blood relation living in Bangladesh with his name, mobile number and  NID card, applicant's declaration that s/he was not enumerated in electoral roll anywhere in Bangladesh, and certificate from respective Bangladeshi mission.
The EC started issuing NID cards with photos in 2008. 



