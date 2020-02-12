Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
No good news over Rohingya repatriation, FM tells JS

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020

The country is not going to have any good news regarding the solution to the Rohingya crisis or repatriation of over 11 lakh Myanmar nationals living in Bangladesh which is a
    huge burden for the country both economically and environmentally, says the foreign minister.
"Many of you will ask me about the Rohingya crisis: our strategic stance about the Rohingya issue is more or less doing well. I hope in the distant future, I'll be able to give you good news about it," Dr AK Abdul Momen said in Parliament on Tuesday.
He made the remark while speaking in the House on the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech.
The foreign minister, while answering a tabled question in Parliament on Monday, said any repatriation process is a complex and lengthy matter.




He had also said Bangladesh continues its efforts taking the world community with it to convince Myanmar for creating a congenial environment in Rakhine State. "It can be hoped that Myanmar authorities will create a congenial atmosphere in Rakhine State and it'll be possible to repatriate Rohingyas to their own country quickly," Dr Momen had told the House.    -UNB


