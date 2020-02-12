Entire Dhaka city to get safe drinking water by next year: WASA





The subscribers are now getting polluted and contaminated water in a large part of the city due to old and rusty water pipelines.

The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, Dhaka WASA will replace and install new pipes for supplying safe drinking water in areas where supply water has been identified as contaminated.

The areas are Jurain, Rayerbag, Doniya, Shyampur, Merajnagar, East Kadamtoli, Shonir Akhra, Matuwail, Konapara, Moham-madpur, Bhuighor, Delpara and Muslim Nagar.

Dhaka WASA has received a large number of

allegations from the areas on the supply of polluted and contaminated water.

WASA officials said water pipelines in these areas are too old. These pipes were installed many years ago. The lines were installed deep into the soil in these areas.

So it is not possible to repair and maintain properly these water supply lines. For this reason, polluted water supply has increased in these areas. It will not be possible to supply pollution free water without replacement of these pipes, the officials said.

In this regard, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has undertaken a plan on priority basis to replace such faulty water pipelines in different areas of Dhaka city and ensure safe drinking water.

More than 15 lakh people of the city will get safe drinking water by next year.

A senior official of the Ministry Planning on Tuesday told Daily Observer that the LGRD Ministry has sent a project titled, 'Emergency Water Lines Replacement at Different Area in Dhaka Mahanagar' to the Planning Commission for approval.

"The project is now awaiting approval of Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission. After getting clearance, it would be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval," he added.

The project is estimated to cost Tk 48.98 crore which will come from the government exchequer, he said, adding that Dhaka WASA will implement the project from January 2020 to June 2021.

Under the project, 68 kilometres of pipelines would be replaced and 10 kilometres new lines will be installed.

The project is consistent with the government's 7th Five Year Plan.

Meanwhile, the government has taken up several massive projects including construction of water treatment plants to turn surface water into safe drinking water to reduce dependency on groundwater.

Three upcoming water treatment plants---Saidabad Phase-3, Gandharbpur Phase-1 and Padma Jashaldia Phase-1 construction are underway. These plants are likely to be opened by 2024.















Citizens of Dhaka and its adjacent areas will get safe and constant supply of WASA water by next year.The subscribers are now getting polluted and contaminated water in a large part of the city due to old and rusty water pipelines.The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, Dhaka WASA will replace and install new pipes for supplying safe drinking water in areas where supply water has been identified as contaminated.The areas are Jurain, Rayerbag, Doniya, Shyampur, Merajnagar, East Kadamtoli, Shonir Akhra, Matuwail, Konapara, Moham-madpur, Bhuighor, Delpara and Muslim Nagar.Dhaka WASA has received a large number ofallegations from the areas on the supply of polluted and contaminated water.WASA officials said water pipelines in these areas are too old. These pipes were installed many years ago. The lines were installed deep into the soil in these areas.So it is not possible to repair and maintain properly these water supply lines. For this reason, polluted water supply has increased in these areas. It will not be possible to supply pollution free water without replacement of these pipes, the officials said.In this regard, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has undertaken a plan on priority basis to replace such faulty water pipelines in different areas of Dhaka city and ensure safe drinking water.More than 15 lakh people of the city will get safe drinking water by next year.A senior official of the Ministry Planning on Tuesday told Daily Observer that the LGRD Ministry has sent a project titled, 'Emergency Water Lines Replacement at Different Area in Dhaka Mahanagar' to the Planning Commission for approval."The project is now awaiting approval of Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission. After getting clearance, it would be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval," he added.The project is estimated to cost Tk 48.98 crore which will come from the government exchequer, he said, adding that Dhaka WASA will implement the project from January 2020 to June 2021.Under the project, 68 kilometres of pipelines would be replaced and 10 kilometres new lines will be installed.The project is consistent with the government's 7th Five Year Plan.Meanwhile, the government has taken up several massive projects including construction of water treatment plants to turn surface water into safe drinking water to reduce dependency on groundwater.Three upcoming water treatment plants---Saidabad Phase-3, Gandharbpur Phase-1 and Padma Jashaldia Phase-1 construction are underway. These plants are likely to be opened by 2024.