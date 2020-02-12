Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 4:04 AM
Home Front Page

Entire Dhaka city to get safe drinking water by next year: WASA

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Mohammad Zakaria

Citizens of Dhaka and its adjacent areas will get safe and constant supply of WASA water by next year.
The subscribers are now getting polluted and contaminated water in a large part of the city due to old and rusty water pipelines.
The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, Dhaka WASA will replace and install new pipes for supplying safe drinking water in areas where supply water has been identified as contaminated.
The areas are Jurain, Rayerbag, Doniya, Shyampur, Merajnagar, East Kadamtoli, Shonir Akhra, Matuwail, Konapara, Moham-madpur, Bhuighor, Delpara and Muslim Nagar.
Dhaka WASA has received a large number of
    allegations from the areas on the supply of polluted and contaminated water.
WASA officials said water pipelines in these areas are too old. These pipes were installed many years ago. The lines were installed deep into the soil in these areas.
So it is not possible to repair and maintain properly these water supply lines. For this reason, polluted water supply has increased in these areas. It will not be possible to supply pollution free water without replacement of these pipes, the officials said.
In this regard, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has undertaken a plan on priority basis to replace such faulty water pipelines in different areas of Dhaka city and ensure safe drinking water.
More than 15 lakh people of the city will get safe drinking water by next year.
A senior official of the Ministry Planning on Tuesday told Daily Observer that the LGRD Ministry has sent a project titled, 'Emergency Water Lines Replacement at Different Area in Dhaka Mahanagar' to the Planning Commission for approval.
"The project is now awaiting approval of Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission. After getting clearance, it would be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval," he added.
The project is estimated to cost Tk 48.98 crore which will come from the government exchequer, he said, adding that Dhaka WASA will implement the project from January 2020 to June 2021.
Under the project, 68 kilometres of pipelines would be replaced and 10 kilometres new lines will be installed.
The project is consistent with the government's 7th Five Year Plan.
Meanwhile, the government has taken up several massive projects including construction of water treatment plants to turn surface water into safe drinking water to reduce dependency on groundwater.
Three upcoming water treatment plants---Saidabad Phase-3, Gandharbpur Phase-1 and Padma Jashaldia Phase-1 construction are underway. These plants are likely to be opened by 2024.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arrest warrant against ex-RAJUK Chairman
Seven with AJM Nasir collect party forms for CCC mayor post
BD pvt sector keen to invest in Nepal’s hydropower projects
BD expats in UK to get NID from today
No good news over Rohingya repatriation, FM tells JS
Entire Dhaka city to get safe drinking water by next year: WASA
Release Khaleda, demands sister
Arrest warrant Against ex-RAJUK Chairman


Latest News
Fakhrul slams govt for repressive acts
FR Tower Fire: Court accepts charges
World Cup winning U19 squad returns home Wednesday
Combined entry test in public universities from next session
OIC to convene pledging conference
BRTC’s 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market
UN stands ready to support Cox’s Bazar boat capsize survivors
'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in S Korea
Coronavirus 'could infect 60% of global population if unchecked'
Family demands Khaleda’s release
Most Read News
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final
Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die
Software tender portal for public procurement launched
SDG 5: Non-secular leadership is core to achieve gender equality
Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’
Top Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll crosses 1,000
2 Journalists comes under attack
Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft