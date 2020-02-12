Video
Release Khaleda, demands sister

Her condition is critical, she says

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Selima Islam

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sister Selima Rahman has expressed grave concerns over worsening health condition of the party chief.
Demanding unconditional release of former Prime Minister Selima said, "If we cannot ensure her better treatment immediately we do not know what will happen to Khaleda in near future."    
Selima Islam said this after visiting the ailing BNP chief at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday afternoon.
Mentioning Khaleda Zia suffering from breathing problem, fever and vomiting Salima said, "Her health condition is very critical. She is suffering from high fever and body pain. Her left arm has already crooked and the right hand is also in the same condition."
Khaleda Zia's diabetes is
    out of control, her blood sugar level always stands between 13 and 14 and sometimes it goes up to 15, Selima added.
Denying Khaleda's proper treatment at DSMMU she said, Khaleda Zia cannot move, even cannot stand up for five minutes. She is now unable to eat without anybody's help.
Demanding Khaleda Zia's unconditional release Selima Rahman said, "We cannot talk to her in this regard, but we appealed to the authority to free her from jail unconditionally on health ground."
Khaleda's late brother Sayeed Eskander's wife Nasrin Eskander and her son Ovik Eskander, Tarique Rahman's sister-in-law Shahina Zaman Bindu; late son Arafat Rahman Coco's mother-in-law Fatima Reza also met Khaleda Zia at BSMMU.
On 8th February 2018, Khaleda was sent to jail for five years after her conviction in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.
Later, she was also convicted in Zia Charitable Trust graft case and handed a seven-year term.
In the appeal against her punishment in Zia Orphanage graft, a higher court increased her punishment to 10 years in prison.
Khaleda Zia was shifted to BSMMU with severe pain in the joints of her hands and legs on 1st April 2019.









