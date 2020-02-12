Arrest warrant against ex-RAJUK Chairman





The FR Tower in the capital's Banani caught fire on March 28 last year, leaving 25 people killed and 73 others injured.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Dhaka, passed the order after it took the charge sheet in the case into cognizance for trial, said ACC Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

The court fixed March 5 for submitting the report on the execution of the arrest warrant.

On October 29 in 2019 The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted charge sheet against five people in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower.

Md Abu Bakar Siddique, assistant director of ACC, submitted the charge-sheet in the case, accusing Syed Md Hossain Imam Faruq, a lease holder of FR Tower; Liakat Ali Khan Mukul, chairman of Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd; Md Humayun Khadem, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha; Md Saidur Rahman, former chief engineer of Rajuk; and Syed Makbul Ahmed, former, authorized officer of Rajuk.

The ACC had filed two cases against 23 people for their alleged involvement in illegally extending Banani's FR Tower beyond the permitted number of floors.

During investigation, the anti-graft body found that the 23-storey FR Tower had narrow exit points and staircases, and no fire alarm, while the fire exits were blocked.

The building authorities had legally obtained permission for a 15-storey building but they illegally built eight more floors.















A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Humayun Khadem, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK), in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower in the capital's Banani area.The FR Tower in the capital's Banani caught fire on March 28 last year, leaving 25 people killed and 73 others injured.Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Dhaka, passed the order after it took the charge sheet in the case into cognizance for trial, said ACC Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.The court fixed March 5 for submitting the report on the execution of the arrest warrant.On October 29 in 2019 The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted charge sheet against five people in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower.Md Abu Bakar Siddique, assistant director of ACC, submitted the charge-sheet in the case, accusing Syed Md Hossain Imam Faruq, a lease holder of FR Tower; Liakat Ali Khan Mukul, chairman of Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd; Md Humayun Khadem, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha; Md Saidur Rahman, former chief engineer of Rajuk; and Syed Makbul Ahmed, former, authorized officer of Rajuk.The ACC had filed two cases against 23 people for their alleged involvement in illegally extending Banani's FR Tower beyond the permitted number of floors.During investigation, the anti-graft body found that the 23-storey FR Tower had narrow exit points and staircases, and no fire alarm, while the fire exits were blocked.The building authorities had legally obtained permission for a 15-storey building but they illegally built eight more floors.