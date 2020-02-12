Seven with AJM Nasir collect Party nomination for CCC Mayor Post





Talking to the Daily Observer, Biplab Barua, Office secretary of Bangladesh Awami League said that three AL leaders of Chattogram have collected nominations form on Tuesday. They are the incumbent Mayor and the General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League AJM Nasiruddin, City Juba League Vice President Altaf Hussaqin Chowdhury Bacchu, and Muhammad Yunus a City unit leader, Barua said.

Besides, four leaders of local Al have collected nominations for the mayoral post on Monday, he said.

Biplab Barua told their names including Former

Minister and City unit Vice President Nurul Islam B Sc and his son Mujibur Rahman, City unit Vice Preisdent Khurshed Alam Sujan, and Joint Secretary of City AL Rejaul Karim Chowdhury.

Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan handed over the party nomination form of Mayoral candidature to AJM Nasiruddin at around 12 noon at Awami League Chief Political office at Dhanmandi.

During his collection of nomination paper local leaders including some central leaders of Awami League accompanied AJM Nasiruddin.

Talking to the journalists, AJM nasiruddin said that the party nomination for the Mayoral post of CCC fully depend on the Party Chief Sheikh Hasina.

He said that he would honour the decision of the Party leader.

Meanwhile distribution of nomination forms for the Mayoral candidature and councilor Post of the Chattogram City Corporation polls began since Tuesday last.

Party official sources said that the distribution of nomination form will continue till February 14 next.

Sources also said that the interview of the asprant candidates for the Mayor Post and the Councillor posts of CCC will be held on February 15 next at the prime Minister residence Ganabhavan.

Meanwhile more than 140 Awami League leaders have so far collected nominations for the Councillor posts of 41 Wards of the CCC.

It may be mentioned that the Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections on February 16.

It may be mentioned that the previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015 last.

The total numbers of voters were 18,13,449 including 9,37,053 male and 8,76,396 female in 2015 elections.

The numbers of polling stations were 719 including 4,906 polling booths.

The incumbent Mayor of CCC AJM Nasiruddin of Awami League was elected defeating the BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections.

Meanwhile, Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990, with Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury appointed the first mayor by the government, followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin. In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005, the second time defeating Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin of BNP.

Later, BNP's Manjur Alam Manju won the mayoral race in 2010, defeating Mohiuddin.

After his term, the mayoral post went back to AL as AJM Nasir Uddin won the polls on April 28, 2015, and is the incumbent mayor.

The current CCC's five-year tenure will expire on August 5 next.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.



















