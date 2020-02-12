

Kejriwal sweeps Delhi, bags 62 of 70 seats

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is poised to win 62 of Delhi's 70 seats, leaving the BJP with just eight seats. The Congress party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being voted out in 2013, drew a blank. "This is a win for Mother India," Kejriwal told his supporters at a roadshow. He waved and blew them kisses, and said he "loved the people of Delhi". Prominent faces Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Gopal Rai and Arvind Kejriwal emerged victorious from their respective constituencies. With AAP retaining power, it is the third straight electoral setback for the BJP after losing Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections last year. The BJP's campaign saw heavyweights such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar take to Delhi streets to woo voters but that appears to have had little impact on the outcome.

The party relied on its Hindu nationalist rhetoric, criticising protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh.

