Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 4:03 AM
Kejriwal sweeps Delhi, bags 62 of 70 seats

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is poised to win 62 of Delhi's 70 seats, leaving the BJP with just eight seats. The Congress party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being voted out in 2013, drew a blank. "This is a win for Mother India," Kejriwal told his supporters at a roadshow. He waved and blew them kisses, and said he "loved the people of Delhi". Prominent faces Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Gopal Rai and Arvind Kejriwal emerged victorious from their respective constituencies.  With AAP retaining power, it is the third straight electoral setback for the BJP after losing Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections last year. The BJP's campaign saw heavyweights such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar take to Delhi streets to woo voters but that appears to have had little impact on the outcome.
On the other hand, Opposition leaders hailed the Arvind Kejriwal's landslide win as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate and a victory of inclusive politics, and said "winds of change" are blowing in the country. Leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank.
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent when elections were held on Saturday.
Results on 66 seats declared: The EC has till now declared results on 66 seats out of which the Aam Aadmi Party has won 59 seats. BJP has won the remaining 7 seats and the Congress has drawn a blank. In the remaining 4 seats, AAP is leading in 3 seats while BJP is leading in one.  NDTV
Results on 66 seats declared: The EC has till now declared results on 66 seats out of which the Aam Aadmi Party has won 59 seats. BJP has won the remaining 7 seats and the Congress has drawn a blank. In the remaining 4 seats, AAP is leading in 3 seats while BJP is leading in one.      -NDTV


