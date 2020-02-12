15 Rohingyas die as boat bound for Malaysia capsizes





The incident took place 10 kilometres northwest of St Martin's Island on Tuesday morning.

The deceased included 12 women and three children. Those rescued alive include 24 men, 46 women and three children.

Lt Commander M Hamidul Islam, Media Officer, Coast Guard's Dhaka Head Office, said two trawlers left Teknaf's Monakhali area for Malaysia with over 138 Rohingya people at 8pm on Tuesday and one of the trawlers sank 3-4 km off the Saint Martin's Island.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard and Navy in a joint drive retrieved 15 bodies so far while 71 Rohingyas were rescued alive, Islam added.

Bangladesh Navy's ships 'BNS Durjoy' and 'BNS Karatoya' and Coast Guard's ship 'CGS Mansoor Ali' joined the rescue operation, he added.

Islam also said the other trawler could not be traced

A large group of Rohingyas boarded two fishing trawlers from Teknaf's Noakhalipara in the early hours of Tuesday to illegally travel to Malaysia, according to the Coastguard and local administration officials.

After witnessing the incident, the fishermen informed the Coastguard. Members of the Coastguard from three stations immediately arrived at the spot and began rescue operations at 7:30am.

At least 138 people started for Malaysia on two trawlers from Monakhali area around 8:00pm Tuesday, said Lt Commander M Hamidul Islam, Media Officer of Coast Guard.

After few hours, one of the trawlers capsized in the Bay, he said. The other trawler has not been located yet. "The death toll may rise further," he added.









Three units of Coast Guard, Border Guard Bangladesh, Navy and St Martin's Boat Owners' Association were conducting the rescue operation jointly as of filing of the report.

Officer-in-Charge of local police station Pradip Kumar Das said all the bodies had been sent to Shah Parir Dwip in Teknaf around 10:30am.



