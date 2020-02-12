|
All senior citizens to receive old-age allowance by 2025: Minister
Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 41
|
Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed has said the government has a plan to bring all senior citizens of the country under old-age allowance in phases by 2025.
"The government has a plan to provide allowance to all men aged 65 or above, and all women aged 62 or above by 2025," he told the parliament while replying to a written question from Awami League MP Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi (Satkhira-2) on Tuesday.
The minister said the number of beneficiaries
under the old-age allowance programme increases by 10% every year since the current government assumed power.
Some 4.4 million people of the country are receiving the old-age allowance in 2019-2020, Nuruzzaman added.