Alli sorry as FA probe Spurs star's coronavirus post





Alli's Snapchat video showed him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge with the message 'Corona whattt, please listen with volume'.

The 23-year-old moved the camera towards an Asian man before showing a bottle of antiseptic hand wash captioned 'This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me'.

The video, apparently taken while Alli was on holiday during the Premier League's current winter break, was subsequently deleted after several complaints were made.

With the coronavirus having claimed the lives of over 900 people in mainland China, the FA are reported to have written to Alli to ask him to explain his post.

The England midfielder could face a ban or fine and he tried to limit the damage by apologising in a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"Hi guys, it's Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday," he said. -AFP

















