World Champion Tigers return home today





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon and high government officials are expected to receive them at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here. A rousing reception will be accorded to world cricket heroes.

The Young Tigers clinched the trophy for the first time, edging four-time champions India past by three wickets in a nail-biting final on Sunday. In what was their first appearance in the tournament's 22-year history, Bangladesh showed an unwavering resolve to secure the title as skipper Akbar Ali played a masterful 43 not out under tremendous pressure. It was Bangladesh's first World Cup title in cricket at any level.

The Under-19 boys were poured by huge plaudits after winning the title, which was described as the biggest achievement of the country's sports history.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said the hard work the boys and board put in the last two years paid the high dividends.

"They have been determined right from the day when they started taking preparations for the tournament. They were very keen to make the journey remarkable. I think this is a big achievement, and this is not only the biggest achievement for cricket but of Bangladesh sports," Papon said on Monday.

"We'll go to the airport to receive them, and after that they would be released to visit their family and friends because they became so home sick. We'll arrange a grand reception ceremony for them later," he added.

In a high-octane final, Bangladesh managed to bundle India out for 177. The junior Tigers seemed to make it one-way traffic when the openers put on 50-run for the opening stand. But India bounced back in style and reduced the Tigers to 102-6. And when it looked that it was going to be another heartbreak like the previous finals in Asia Cup and tri-nation tournament in England, Akbar demonstrated a sheer patience and serenity. He got an able company from a severely injured opener Parvez Hossain Emon, who initially was retired hurt on 25 but came back to the ground when the side was in dire strait. -BSS















