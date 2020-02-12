CWI to bear the expenses of their players'  pre-arrival stay in Sri Lanka





West Indies players arrived on different days in different batches and the last batch players reached Colombo on Monday.

"Of course (will bear the expenses", Kkerritt, speaking exclusveily over telephone said. "It is our decision to give more time for the preparation and acclimatisation".

Visitors will play five match series (three ODIs and two T-20 Internationals) beginning on February 22.

They are also scheduled to play two warm up games on February 17 and 20.

They are believed to have made their own arrangements for practice sessions.









Elaborating the reason of sending players in batches, the CWI chief said, "travelling from small countries in the West Indies can be difficult to get the right number of seats at the best price". "It is more difficult especially during our tourism peak season which is now", he added further.





