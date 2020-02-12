Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
CWI to bear the expenses of their players'  pre-arrival stay in Sri Lanka

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
BIPIN DANI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will bear the total expenses of their players during their pre-arrival tour stay in Sri Lanka. This was revealed by Ricky Skerritt, the president of the CWI board.
West Indies players arrived on different days in different batches and the last batch players reached Colombo on Monday.
"Of course (will bear the expenses", Kkerritt, speaking exclusveily over telephone said.  "It is our decision to give more time for the preparation and acclimatisation".
Visitors will play five match series (three ODIs and two T-20 Internationals) beginning on February 22.
They are also scheduled to play two warm up games on February 17 and 20.
They are believed to have made their own arrangements for practice sessions.




Elaborating the reason of sending players in batches, the CWI chief said, "travelling from small countries in the West Indies can be difficult to get the right number of seats at the best price".  "It is more difficult especially during our tourism peak season which is now", he added further.




