Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 4:02 AM
Bashundhara Kings, Uttar Baridhara lock horns in opener tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Sports Reporter

The 12th edition of Bangladesh Premier League is rolling tomorrow, Thursday, in three separate venues while Bashundhara Kings will meet Uttar Baridhara Club at their home ground, Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari in the opening match at 3:15pm.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face off Chattogram Abahani at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka at 4:00pm while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will engage with Brothers Union at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 6:30 pm.
Saif Sporting Club and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will meet on the next day, Friday, at 3:15pm at Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh while Arambagh Krira Sangha and Mohammedan Sporting Club will face off at 4:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The 13-team BPL will be played in seven venues this year. The Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla added as a new venue this time and Mohammedan Sporting Club got that as its home venue. The other venues are Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari, Sylhet District Stadium, Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj and MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.




The league was supposed to be kicked off in the last quarter of last year. But, the BFF Professional League Committee, which had digested loads of criticism for rescheduling events and matches over the years, rescheduled the league for 30 January, 2020. Later, the committee professionally rescheduled it once again.


