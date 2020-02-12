Video
Sylhet clinches Surma Zone title beating Narsingdi 5-2

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

A fine hat-trick by Zillur Rahman enabled hosts Sylhet District to clinch the Surma Zone title of the Bangabandhu National Football Championship eliminating Narsingdi District by 5-2 goals in the final at the Sylhet District Stadium on Tuesday.
Zillur Rahman completed the hat-trick scoring three goals in the 6th, 23rd and 66th minutes while Rubel and Abu Bakkar added two more goals for the home side in the 45th and 55th minutes respectively.
Masum Billah and Alimuddin scored one each for the losers in span of just one minute in the stoppage of the match.    -UNB


