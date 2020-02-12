Akbar named U-19 World Cup Team captain



Akbar Ali

Beside Bangladesh, three men were picked from India, two from Afghanistan and West Indies each while one Sri Lanka player was coined in the best team of the tournament. No players were taken from Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.

However, Akbar had led Bangladesh from the front throughout the tournament and was the Man of the Final for his unbeaten knock of 43 in team's crisis. He is the wicketkeeper of the ICC eleven as well.

Joy scored 184 runs in Super League semi-final against New Zealand that helped Bangladesh to pave the way to glory while Shahadat's unbeaten 74 against South Africa laid the winnings foundation in the quarter final, who bears 131 runs average. It is the 2nd best average in the tournament after Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 133. Joy and Shahadat are slated for 4th and 5th places in the squad.

The leading scorer of the event Jaiswal assembled 400 runs in the tournament with one century and four half centuries, is selected as the opening batsman of the team. Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran named the partner of Jaiswal for notching 240 runs in five innings. Ravindu Rasantha of Sri Lanka is the one down batsman for his total of 286 runs from six innings with an exciting 102 not out against Nigeria in the Plate quarterfinals. West Indian all-rounder Nyeem Young also picked for his brilliance with both bat and ball all through the event.

Devastating Afghan spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari the 2nd leading wicket taker with 16 dismissals was kept aside Bishnoi, who is the top most wicket taker having 17 scalps. India's Kartik Tyagi and Jayden Seales from West Indies are the last two names of the squad. Canadian pacer Akil Kumar is the 12th man of the team.



















Three Bangladesh players claimed spot in the ICC eleven of the just late ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which the International Cricket Council published officially on Monday. Tigers skipper Akbar Ali is the captain of the team. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shahadat Hossain are the two more Tigers to feat the best eleven of the tournament.Beside Bangladesh, three men were picked from India, two from Afghanistan and West Indies each while one Sri Lanka player was coined in the best team of the tournament. No players were taken from Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.However, Akbar had led Bangladesh from the front throughout the tournament and was the Man of the Final for his unbeaten knock of 43 in team's crisis. He is the wicketkeeper of the ICC eleven as well.Joy scored 184 runs in Super League semi-final against New Zealand that helped Bangladesh to pave the way to glory while Shahadat's unbeaten 74 against South Africa laid the winnings foundation in the quarter final, who bears 131 runs average. It is the 2nd best average in the tournament after Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 133. Joy and Shahadat are slated for 4th and 5th places in the squad.The leading scorer of the event Jaiswal assembled 400 runs in the tournament with one century and four half centuries, is selected as the opening batsman of the team. Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran named the partner of Jaiswal for notching 240 runs in five innings. Ravindu Rasantha of Sri Lanka is the one down batsman for his total of 286 runs from six innings with an exciting 102 not out against Nigeria in the Plate quarterfinals. West Indian all-rounder Nyeem Young also picked for his brilliance with both bat and ball all through the event.Devastating Afghan spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari the 2nd leading wicket taker with 16 dismissals was kept aside Bishnoi, who is the top most wicket taker having 17 scalps. India's Kartik Tyagi and Jayden Seales from West Indies are the last two names of the squad. Canadian pacer Akil Kumar is the 12th man of the team.