

Three Bangladesh and two India cricketers sanctioned for U-19 WC final brawl

Soon after the winning shot from the bat of Rakibul, Bangladesh players and officials sitting in sideline had entered into the field to celebrate the win. The unexpected mischief took place then. Indian players seen upset loosing the match. The video footage from telecasters found little wrong but based on footage of audiences, ICC found five players guilty. Among available footages, Indian players were found to try to snatch the national flag of Bangladesh from Rakibul!

All the five players were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code. Depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach, the article prohibits public acts of misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game. Hridoy received a sanction of ten suspension points, which equates to six demerit points; Shamim got eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points; four suspension points was sanctioned for Rakibul, which equates to five demerit points. Like Shamim, Akash Singh of India also received a sanction of eight suspension points that equates to six demerit points, while Bishnoi was given five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points. All the sanctions will remain on respective records for two years.

Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5. He used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following the dismissal of Avishek Das in the 23rd over, which is a level-1 charge. For this he received a further two demerit points meaning seven demerit points will remain on his record for the next two years.









All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongni Jele. No further hearing was needed since accused cricketers accepted the allegation and sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or U19 level. One suspension point equals a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U19 or A team international match.



