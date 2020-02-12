Asian currencies edge up on slower virus spread





China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 1,016, yet the number of new cases fell.

The Australian dollar, which is highly sensitive to China's economic health because of Australia's commodity-heavy export profile, rose 0.3per cent to $0.6707. It had hit a decade low on Monday and remains nearly 4.5per cent lower this year.

China's yuan was firm at 6.9773 per dollar and the People's Bank of China held its mid-point guidance relatively steady, even though the US dollar had gained sharply overnight.

"The absolute number of cases continues to climb. That remains a worry. But where the market has taken a bit of comfort is that the rate of infection seems to have come down," said Bank of Singapore currency strategist Moh Siong Sim. -Reuters















