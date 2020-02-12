Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
Business

3.6km of Padma Bridge now visible as 24th span set up

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
Business Correspondent

Another milestone achieved in construction of the much hyped Padma Bridge on Tuesday following the installation of the 24th span. It makes visible around 3,600 metres of the bridge which is more than halfway, knowledgeable sources said.
The 5-F span was installed between pillar no 30 and 31 of the bridge at Shariatpur's Zajira   point, said Humayun Kabir, Deputy Assistant Engineer of the Padma Bridge Project.
Earlier, the 150-meter span was brought at the spot by floating crane in Shariatpur point from Maowa point at 11 am.  The remaining 17 spans are expected to be installed by July this year.
According to the Padma Bridge authorities, 37 spans have already arrived at Mawa from China and the rest four spans will be brought soon.
On January 20, Road Transport and Bridges Minister ObaidulQuader said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.
Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till today will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the country's GDP by 1 percent.


