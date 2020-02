NCC Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed















National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury signing an agreement in presence of senior officials at NCC Bank head office in the city on Monday. Under this agreement, Community Bank will be able to pay the foreign remittance as sub contractor of NCC Bank from all its affiliated MTOs. photo: Bank