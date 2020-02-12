

MBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury















Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury pose for a photograph at a day-long training course with Principal of Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) Principal Javed Tariq and 40 officers from customer service desk of various branches and divisions of the head office. The training course titled "Customer Service and Complaint Management as per Bangladesh Bank Guidelines" was held at MBTI in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release. photo: Bank