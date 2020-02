Raja Metal Industries Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam Raja

Raja Metal Industries Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam Raja and Divine IT Limited CEO Iqbal Russell, flanked by their company officials, display a partnership agreement they have signed between the two sides at the stall of the latter at the recently concluded BASIS SOFTEXPO 2020 in Dhaka. Under the agreement Raja Metal will tie up with PrismERP of the Divine IT.