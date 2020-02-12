Coronavirus to hit Canadian oil sector





Morneau told a business audience in Calgary that prices for crude - one of Canada's major exports - had dipped by 15per cent on lower demand since the outbreak started in China. Calgary, the energy capital of Canada, has been hard hit by low prices and limited pipeline capacity.

The death toll from the epidemic surpassed 900 on Sunday, all but two in mainland China.

"Certainly we are paying very close attention in Ottawa ... we know the impact is real and it's going to be felt across the country, but perhaps even more so here in the oil and gas sector," said Morneau.

Alberta and neighboring Saskatchewan account for more than 90per cent of Canada's oil production.

"Alberta's economy was one of the weakest regional economies last year ... We were expecting a significant upturn this year to about 2per cent growth, but that outlook is at risk now if oil prices continue to fall," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Just when it looked like investment might be coming back to the oil patch this renewed downturn in oil prices could stem the inflow of capital into the sector," Guatieri said.









The Liberal government must rule by the end of February whether Teck Resources Ltd can build a massive oil sands mine in northern Alberta that some of the party's legislators oppose. -Reuters





OTTAWA, Feb 11: The spreading coronavirus outbreak will hit Canada's already struggling energy industry, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday, just as Ottawa is set to decide the fate of a major new oil sands project.Morneau told a business audience in Calgary that prices for crude - one of Canada's major exports - had dipped by 15per cent on lower demand since the outbreak started in China. Calgary, the energy capital of Canada, has been hard hit by low prices and limited pipeline capacity.The death toll from the epidemic surpassed 900 on Sunday, all but two in mainland China."Certainly we are paying very close attention in Ottawa ... we know the impact is real and it's going to be felt across the country, but perhaps even more so here in the oil and gas sector," said Morneau.Alberta and neighboring Saskatchewan account for more than 90per cent of Canada's oil production."Alberta's economy was one of the weakest regional economies last year ... We were expecting a significant upturn this year to about 2per cent growth, but that outlook is at risk now if oil prices continue to fall," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets."Just when it looked like investment might be coming back to the oil patch this renewed downturn in oil prices could stem the inflow of capital into the sector," Guatieri said.The Liberal government must rule by the end of February whether Teck Resources Ltd can build a massive oil sands mine in northern Alberta that some of the party's legislators oppose. -Reuters