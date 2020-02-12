

American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh President Syed Ershad Ahmed















American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh President Syed Ershad Ahmed (Chief Guest) along with The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Bangladesh Council President Mohiuddin Abdul Kadir, CILT Bangladesh Council Ex President Karar Mahmudul Hasan and 5th batch graduates, poses at a certificates giving ceremony held earlier this week at CILT Dhaka office. CILT is a 100 years old UK based organization for Transport and Logistics professionals issues several professional degrees around the world.