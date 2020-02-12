Sterling close to 2020 lows as Brexit uncertainty lingers





Preliminary data for the fourth-quarter gross domestic product was due at 0930 GMT, but analysts say the data was unlikely to shine light on whether the BoE was ready to inject more stimulus into the economy as at the last meeting officials signalled they are more interested in seeing if growth picks up after the December election.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast zero quarter-on-quarter growth, compared with a 0.4per cent increase in the third quarter.

Other economic data, such as industrial and manufacturing output, are also due to be released.

"Unless economic growth comes in materially weaker than expected in Q4, the report is unlikely to prompt the BoE to more seriously consider lowering rates," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG. -Reuters















