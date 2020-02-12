Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 4:00 AM
Home Business

Sterling close to 2020 lows as Brexit uncertainty lingers

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LONDON, Feb 11: The pound was hovering Tuesday around its lowest levels for this year as traders remained unsure of Britain's future trade relationship with the European Union as well as about Bank of England's future steps.
Preliminary data for the fourth-quarter gross domestic product was due at 0930 GMT, but analysts say the data was unlikely to shine light on whether the BoE was ready to inject more stimulus into the economy as at the last meeting officials signalled they are more interested in seeing if growth picks up after the December election.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast zero quarter-on-quarter growth, compared with a 0.4per cent increase in the third quarter.
Other economic data, such as industrial and manufacturing output, are also due to be released.
 "Unless economic growth comes in materially weaker than expected in Q4, the report is unlikely to prompt the BoE to more seriously consider lowering rates," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump’s $4.8t budget gets chilly reception from Congress
Air Arabia posts 2019 net profit of over Dh1b
Asian currencies edge up on slower virus spread
ICD Kamalapur's revenue rises to Tk 17.98b in 7 months
3.6km of Padma Bridge now visible as 24th span set up
UN fund seeks big budget boost to tackle climate fallout
India readying $2.6b US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump’s trip
AIBL Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu and Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury


Latest News
Fakhrul slams govt for repressive acts
FR Tower Fire: Court accepts charges
World Cup winning U19 squad returns home Wednesday
Combined entry test in public universities from next session
OIC to convene pledging conference
BRTC’s 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market
UN stands ready to support Cox’s Bazar boat capsize survivors
'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in S Korea
Coronavirus 'could infect 60% of global population if unchecked'
Family demands Khaleda’s release
Most Read News
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final
Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die
Software tender portal for public procurement launched
SDG 5: Non-secular leadership is core to achieve gender equality
Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’
Top Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll crosses 1,000
2 Journalists comes under attack
Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft