Bourses jump as BB allows 5 state banks to step in





On the day the DSE broad index rose by 85.96 points to 4471.51 points. Its other indices DS-30 rose by by 25.65 points to 1517.23 points and DSE Shariah by 13.85 points to 1030.12 points. Trading both in volume and value sharply increased on the day.

Total transactions rose to Tk5.056 billion with prices increased for 296 companies, decreased for 40 and remained unchanged for 20 companies. The DSE total market capitalization on the day rose to Tk3413.5 billion.

Earlier Bangladesh Bank in a notification on Sunday permitted five commercial banks to set up the special funds of Tk2 billion each for investing in the bourse. In Tuesday's trading on DSE floor, a total number of 133,974 trades were executed with 203.41 million shares traded. Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 296 securities gained price while 40 declined and 20 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were Prime Bank First ICB AMCL Mutual Fund, ICB, SEML FBSL Growth Fund, Hakkani Pulp, Asian Tiger, Union Capital, SK Trims, Central Pharma, SEML IBBL Shariah Fund and SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund.









LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by AND Telecom, SK Trims, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Orion Infusion, Summit Power, Khulna Power, Oimax Electrode, Golden Harvest and BSC. The top 10 losers were Fareast Finance, Progressive Life Insurance, Emerald Oil, Green Delta Insurance, Tallu Spinning, Altex Industries, Dhaka Dying, Padma Oil, Mutual Trust Bank and Zealbangla Sugar.

On the other hand, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed at green overcoming the bearish trend of previous days. CSCX and CASPI increased by 152.23 points and 251.15 points to stand at 8266.76 points and 13632.61 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 13,121,397 shares and mutual fund of 252 companies were traded, of which 202 issues advanced while 28 declined and 22 issues remained unchanged.



