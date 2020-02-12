ECNEC approves 9 projects involving Tk 24.23 billion



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

High on the approved projects include infrastructure development of oil terminals at Parbatipur Depot under Dinajpur district to receive it in pipeline from Numaligarh Refinery located at Shiliguri across Indian border.

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held in the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in the city.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Secretary Md Nurul Amin and out of this expenditure Taka 2,108.45 crore will come from the government while the remaining of Taka 313.82 crore to come from the concerned organization's own fund," he said.

Of the approved nine projects, five are new while the four others are revised projects. The planning secretary said Meghna Petroleum Limited (MPL) under the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will implement the project by June 2022.

The project aims to make possible necessary land acquisition and construct necessary infrastructures, including receiving terminals inside Bangladesh part to erect the underground pipeline for supplying and transporting fuel oil.

The implementation of the project would facilitate oil transportation and import from Numaligarh Refinery Limited under Shiliguri of India to Parbatipur Depot under Dinajpur district through erecting 10 inch diameter and 125 kilometer long petroleum pipeline.

The main project operations include acquisition of around 187.34 acres of land, forced acquisition of 126.14 acres of land, acquisition of some 12 acres of land alongside 8 acres of forced land acquisition for transporting fuel to Syedpur Power Plant, procurement of necessary pipelines and other necessary equipments like pumps, meters and filters.

The project operations also include construction of six tanks having capacity of 6,761 metric tons of fuel oil for establishing the receiving terminal at Parbatipur Depot, installation, commissioning and operation of SCADA having optical fiber.

It also include installation of various types of valves, static equipments and rotating equipments, procurement of transformers and power cables, installing pipelines, completing testing and commissioning works.

According to the Planning Commission sources, the project has been undertaken considering the growing demand of fuel oil in the northern districts as around 5.8 lakh metric tons of fuel oil is needed in the region every year.

This project will facilitate importing fuel oil from Numaligarh Refinery Limited under Shiliguri of India to Parbatipur Depot under Dinajpur district.

Referring to a project of Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd to extend its network at the village level alongside modernization of 5G network, Nurul Amin said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the authorities concerned to conduct feasibility study of the project by a third party to ascertain where its towers would be installed.

She has said it must be done before placing it again before ECNEC meeting. The premier also directed the senior officials of Teletalk to strengthen dynamism into its activities.

The other projects approved in the meeting include upgradation of Baneswar (Rajshahi)-Sarda-Charghat-Bagha-Lalpur (Natore)-Ishwardi (Pabna) district highway into regional highway at a cost of Taka 554.30 crore, Widening and strengthening of Syedpur-Nilphamari Highway, 1st revised plan with an additional cost of Taka 217.08 crore,

Protection of both embankments of Kushiara River in front of the Bibiana power plants in Habiganj district at a cost of Taka 573.48 crore, Construction of multistory building of BSCIC at Tejgaon, 1st revised plan with an additional cost of Taka 30.35 crore,

Establishment of BSCIC plastic industrial estate, 1st revised plan with an additional cost of Taka 264.45 crore, Maintenance and reconstruction of 8 industrial estates of BSCIC for Taka 74.25 crore, Further infrastructural Development of Khulna University, 1st revised plan at an additional cost of Taka 146.91 crore.









Other projects include establishing 50-bed kidney dialysis center at medical college and 10-bed kidney dialysis center at Sadar hospital at a cost of Taka 255.22 crore. Ministers and state ministers attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present.





