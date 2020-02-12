Court wants fresh probe report on Mar 2

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday fixed March 2 for submitting further probe report in a defamation case filed against actress Shomi Kaiser as she allegedly labelled the journalist as thief.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman passed the order as Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) failed to submit probe report on the scheduled date. On November 25 in 2019, another court ordered the PBI to submit a fresh probe after investigation.

On April 30 last year, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered officer-in-charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station to submit a fresh probe.