Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:59 AM
Home Back Page

Bribery Case

HC refuses bail to suspended ACC director  Basir

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case filed over transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe.
The court, however, issued a rule asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain in two weeks why the suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir should not be granted bail in the case.
An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the rule following a bail petition filed by Khandaker Enamul Basir.
Lawyer Faruque Alamgir Chowdhury appeared for the petitioner while Khurshid Alam Khan for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uuddin Manik represented the state.
A Dhaka court on February 10 accepted charge sheet against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case over transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe.
On December 10 last year, the HC rejected his bail petition considering that the petition was not submitted properly.
ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka District Coordination Office-1 on charges of taking Tk 40 lakh in bribe from suspended deputy inspector general of police Mizanur Rahman on July 16, 2019.
Basir was arrested on July 22 and Dhaka Senior Special Judge's court sent him to jail the following day.
In a TV news report in May last year, Mizan alleged that Basir took the bribe from him for clearing him of corruption charges, ACC formed a three-member investigation committee headed by Fanafillah, and suspended Basir.
Both Basir and Mizanur were suspended from their respected agencies after the allegations of taking and giving bribes were lodged against them.


