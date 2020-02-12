Video
Call for execution of law to protect physically challenged

Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a roundtable on Tuesday urged the government to implement the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013 properly to protect them from harassment and abuse.
They gave the call at a press conference organized by Protibandi Narider Jatiya Parishad (PNJP) at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
"The people with disabilities, especially women, are being harassed in the society in various ways. The number of rape incidents is increasing alarmingly. Even the women with physically challenged are not being exempted. The act should be implemented properly," Prof Dr Sadeka Halim, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University, said while at the conference.
"Persons with disabilities are performing well in different works. Even some students are getting chance in universities too. So why we won't priorities them?," she said.
JPC secretary Farida Yesmin said, "We have to change our attitude towards the people with disabilities. So media persons should come forward to create awareness among people so that they don't face discriminations."
PNJP president Nasima Akter presided over the function while its secretary Sajeda Akhter read out the keynote paper.
Advocate Rezaul Karim Siddique, Country Coordinator of Blue Law International, moderated the conference.


