Four accused in journo Sumon attack case sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrato Shikder passed the order, rejecting their bail prayers on Tuesday. The three other accused are Alauddin Sarder, 26, Md Masud Mia, 20, and Rasel Hawladar 23.

On Sunday, another Dhaka court placed the four on a one-day remand in the journo attack case.

Sub-Inspector Altaf Hossain of Mohammadpur Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the four before the court after a one-day remand.

On Saturday, another Dhaka court sent accused Ismail Hossain to jail on completion of his one day's remand.

Sumon, a crime reporter of online news portal Agami News, came under attack while he was taking photos of a gathering of Awami League activists in Rayerbazar area on the Election Day.



















Four assailants, including Jahirul Islam Apu, brother-in-law of newly elected Councillor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court after a one-day remand in a case for attack on journalist Mostafizur Rahman Sumon during Dhaka city polls on February 1.Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrato Shikder passed the order, rejecting their bail prayers on Tuesday. The three other accused are Alauddin Sarder, 26, Md Masud Mia, 20, and Rasel Hawladar 23.On Sunday, another Dhaka court placed the four on a one-day remand in the journo attack case.Sub-Inspector Altaf Hossain of Mohammadpur Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the four before the court after a one-day remand.On Saturday, another Dhaka court sent accused Ismail Hossain to jail on completion of his one day's remand.Sumon, a crime reporter of online news portal Agami News, came under attack while he was taking photos of a gathering of Awami League activists in Rayerbazar area on the Election Day.