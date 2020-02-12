Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:59 AM
Home Back Page

Four accused in journo Sumon attack case sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Court Correspondent

Four assailants, including Jahirul Islam Apu, brother-in-law of newly elected Councillor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court after  a one-day remand in a case for attack on journalist Mostafizur Rahman Sumon during Dhaka city polls on February 1.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrato Shikder passed the order, rejecting their bail prayers on Tuesday. The three other accused are Alauddin Sarder, 26, Md Masud Mia, 20, and Rasel Hawladar 23.
On Sunday, another Dhaka court placed the four on a one-day remand in the journo attack case.
Sub-Inspector Altaf Hossain of Mohammadpur Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the four before the court after a one-day remand.
On Saturday, another Dhaka court sent accused Ismail Hossain to jail on completion of his one day's remand.
Sumon, a crime reporter of online news portal Agami News, came under attack while he was taking photos of a gathering of Awami League activists in Rayerbazar area on the Election Day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two TV journos hurt in attack by bond traders
Court wants fresh probe report on Mar 2
HC refuses bail to suspended ACC director  Basir
Call for execution of law to protect physically challenged
Four accused in journo Sumon attack case sent to jail
Book Fair takes different look 
‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’
No good news over  return of Rohingyas,  FM tells JS


Latest News
Fakhrul slams govt for repressive acts
FR Tower Fire: Court accepts charges
World Cup winning U19 squad returns home Wednesday
Combined entry test in public universities from next session
OIC to convene pledging conference
BRTC’s 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market
UN stands ready to support Cox’s Bazar boat capsize survivors
'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in S Korea
Coronavirus 'could infect 60% of global population if unchecked'
Family demands Khaleda’s release
Most Read News
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final
Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die
Software tender portal for public procurement launched
SDG 5: Non-secular leadership is core to achieve gender equality
Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’
Top Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll crosses 1,000
2 Journalists comes under attack
Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft