Book Fair takes different look 



Book lovers throng a book stall at Ekushey Book Fair on Bangla Academy premises on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The entire fair has been decorated with pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This year, the Bangla Academy has set the theme of the fair as 'Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu' by dedicating the fair to the iconic leader, marking his birth centenary.

"Amar Dekha Naya Chin" (The New China as I Saw), the third book authored by the country's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hit the fair.

The book was unveiled at the opening ceremony of Bangladesh's largest annual book fair, which brings together hundreds of books, readers and writers to celebrate literature.

English version of the book translated by former Professor of English Literature at the Dhaka University Fakhrul Alam has also been published.

At the fair, writing of Bangabandhu, his life and work have been presented in various ways. All the historical pictures of Bangabandhu are being displayed around the pavilion.

Publishers have also decorated their stalls and pavilions with pictures of Bangabandhu. This year also a record number of books have been published on the life and works of Bangabandhu.

On the main stage of the Bangla Academy discussion on the books written on Bangabandhu, poetry recitation and cultural events are held every day.

People were seen taking selfies from in front of pictures of Bangabandhu sporting white pajama-punjabi and black coat.

Talking to this correspondent, Indira Biswas, a student of Dhaka University, said, "I am fascinated to see pictures and portraits of Bangabandhu all around."

For the first time, the 'Mujib Library' has been set up at the book fair. A Bangabandhu corner has also been created at the fair.

A total of 152 new titles hit the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair on the 10th day of the fair on Tuesday.

















