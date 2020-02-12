Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Naogaon, Feb 11: A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with DB police at Bankapur in Manda upazila early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Aurangajeb alias Jebu, 50 son of Nabiruddin of Deluabaria bazar in the upazila.
Superintendent of Naogaon Police Abdul Mannan said a team of DB police arrested Jebu from Deluabari Bazar on Monday night.
After gleaning information from Jebu, a team of DB police conducted a drive in the area in the early hours on Tuesday.
Sensing presence of the law enforcers, the criminals opened fire on police, forcing them to fire back in self-defense that triggered a gunfight. Jebu was shot  and died on the spot.    -UNB


