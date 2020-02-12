Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:58 AM
Home Back Page

Boat Capsize In Bay

Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that the Malaysia-bound trawler that sank in the Bay was carrying those Rohingyas who used to live outside the camps and they were trying to move away illegally.
 He made the comments while talking to reporters after attending a programme arranged by World University of Bangladesh at the National Museum.
The bodies of at least 15 people were retrieved while 73 others rescued alive after a Malaysia-bound trawler carrying Rohingyas capsized near the Saint Martin's island in the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday.


