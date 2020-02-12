BRTC's 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market, bill passed





Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader moved the Bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.

According to the proposed law, the government will own 51 percent shares while 49 percent will be offloaded for the public.

The bill was placed to update an ordinance promulgated in 1961 keeping a provision to offload the shares of BRTC in the capital market. The authorised capital of the BRTC will be Tk 1,000 crore which will be divided into 100 crore general shares with Tk 10 base price. The authorised capital of the corporation under the existing law is only Tk 6 crore.

The paid-up capital of the corporation is Tk 3 crore in the existing law. Its amount has not been fixed in the proposed law as the BRTC annual general meeting or special general meeting will fix the amount of the paid-up capital but it cannot exceed the amount of the authorised capital. -UNB

















