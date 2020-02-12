Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:58 AM
Home Back Page

BRTC's 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market, bill passed

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The 'Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation Bill, 2020' was passed in Parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for offloading 49 percent share of the corporation in the capital market.
 Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader moved the Bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.
According to the proposed law, the government will own 51 percent shares while 49 percent will be offloaded for the public.
The bill was placed to update an ordinance promulgated in 1961 keeping a provision to offload the shares of BRTC in the capital market. The authorised capital of the BRTC will be Tk 1,000 crore which will be divided into 100 crore general shares with Tk 10 base price. The authorised capital of the corporation under the existing law is only Tk 6 crore.
The paid-up capital of the corporation is Tk 3 crore in the existing law. Its amount has not been fixed in the proposed law as the BRTC annual general meeting or special general meeting will fix the amount of the paid-up capital but it cannot exceed the amount of the authorised capital.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two TV journos hurt in attack by bond traders
Court wants fresh probe report on Mar 2
HC refuses bail to suspended ACC director  Basir
Call for execution of law to protect physically challenged
Four accused in journo Sumon attack case sent to jail
Book Fair takes different look 
‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’
No good news over  return of Rohingyas,  FM tells JS


Latest News
Fakhrul slams govt for repressive acts
FR Tower Fire: Court accepts charges
World Cup winning U19 squad returns home Wednesday
Combined entry test in public universities from next session
OIC to convene pledging conference
BRTC’s 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market
UN stands ready to support Cox’s Bazar boat capsize survivors
'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in S Korea
Coronavirus 'could infect 60% of global population if unchecked'
Family demands Khaleda’s release
Most Read News
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final
Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die
Software tender portal for public procurement launched
SDG 5: Non-secular leadership is core to achieve gender equality
Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’
Top Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll crosses 1,000
2 Journalists comes under attack
Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft