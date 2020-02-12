Remove illegal structures from Karnafuli River bank in three months





The court also ordered the authority to disconnect water, gas and electricity lines with the assistance of law enforcers before the eviction drive in the same area.

A Bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order following a supplementary petition filed by rights body Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Earlier on January 5, the HC asked CPA Chairman Commodore Zulfikar Aziz to appear before the Bench to explain the matter.

As per the previous HC order the CPA chairman personally appeared before the Bench yesterday after that the court exempted him from further personal appearance.

In the court Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and lawyer Imranul Kabir stood for the CPA chairman while lawyer Manzil Morsed for the petitioner.

The CPA chairman submitted a written statement saying, "We (the port authorities) are working. Already we evicted illegal structure from 35 acres out of 58 acres. There are problems with the 23 acres. We need six months more. We would not be able to evict if the power and gas lines were not disconnected."

Replying to the statement the court ordered the CPA to disconnect water, electricity and gas lines and demolish illegal structures within three months.

Previously the court had passed an order to remove illegal structures from the bank of Karnaphuli River and some structures were removed by the deputy commissioner.

However, some illegal structures were not removed. Those structures were partially removed following a court directive and the CPA was given three-months time to comply with the order.

The HC also observed that some government officials were reluctant to comply with the order.

HC on April 9 last year the court ordered the CPA chairman to immediately take necessary steps to remove illegal structures along the Karnaphuli River and submit a report before it after complying with the directive within 30 days.

Following news published on illegal structures along the bank of Karnaphuli River in 2010, HRPB filed a writ in the form of Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

After the final hearing of the writ, the HC gave a directive to remove 2,187 illegal structures from the bank of Karnaphuli River on August 26 in 2016 along with a 11-point directive in this regard.



















The High Court (HC) on Tuesday has given three months to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) to remove illegal structures from the bank of Karnafuli River.The court also ordered the authority to disconnect water, gas and electricity lines with the assistance of law enforcers before the eviction drive in the same area.A Bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order following a supplementary petition filed by rights body Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).Earlier on January 5, the HC asked CPA Chairman Commodore Zulfikar Aziz to appear before the Bench to explain the matter.As per the previous HC order the CPA chairman personally appeared before the Bench yesterday after that the court exempted him from further personal appearance.In the court Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and lawyer Imranul Kabir stood for the CPA chairman while lawyer Manzil Morsed for the petitioner.The CPA chairman submitted a written statement saying, "We (the port authorities) are working. Already we evicted illegal structure from 35 acres out of 58 acres. There are problems with the 23 acres. We need six months more. We would not be able to evict if the power and gas lines were not disconnected."Replying to the statement the court ordered the CPA to disconnect water, electricity and gas lines and demolish illegal structures within three months.Previously the court had passed an order to remove illegal structures from the bank of Karnaphuli River and some structures were removed by the deputy commissioner.However, some illegal structures were not removed. Those structures were partially removed following a court directive and the CPA was given three-months time to comply with the order.The HC also observed that some government officials were reluctant to comply with the order.HC on April 9 last year the court ordered the CPA chairman to immediately take necessary steps to remove illegal structures along the Karnaphuli River and submit a report before it after complying with the directive within 30 days.Following news published on illegal structures along the bank of Karnaphuli River in 2010, HRPB filed a writ in the form of Public Interest Litigation (PIL).After the final hearing of the writ, the HC gave a directive to remove 2,187 illegal structures from the bank of Karnaphuli River on August 26 in 2016 along with a 11-point directive in this regard.