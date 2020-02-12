Video
Hats off to ICC U-19 world champions

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Dear Sir

Bangladesh Under-19s defeated their Indian counterparts by three wickets to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the first time in the nation's history. Bangladesh's victory over India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final was the result of a contribution from every department, be it Avishek Das and the rest of the pacers' performance with the ball. The entire nation was glued to the television sets from the beginning of the much-anticipated final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup to celebrate an occasion and, after all the twists and turns, Akbar Ali's brigade provided the most momentous victory for the cricket-crazy nation.

Bangladesh wrote their name on the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup trophy after a rain-affected three-wicket win over previous holders India in Potchefstroom. In what was their first final in the competition's 22-year history, the Tigers were far from overawed by the occasion, limiting India to just 170 with the bat.

Hats off to the whole energetic young team for their cheerful achievement and bagged the world Championship. Best of their luck and efforts in the days to come.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka









 


