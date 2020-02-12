Finance for addressing climate-induced â€˜loss and damageâ€™







Basically, Loss & Damages are particularly important for developing countries as they are more vulnerable to climate change impacts due to their geographic position, climate conditions and limitable financial & institutional capacity. People of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), African countries and even some developed countries are already experiencing and vulnerable to severe risks and unavoidable losses due to the lack of effective adaptation strategies, inadequate financial capacity for further recovery and not having long-term planning.



The dispute over the demand for Loss & Damage compensation became more intense at the COP 21 after the negotiation text included an option for "liability and compensation". Paragraph 52 of the Paris Agreement unequivocally states that there will be no scope of liability or compensation which had been one of the key demands of developing countries in the lead up to COP 21. In exchange for the inclusion of the limiting global temperature rise target (below 1.50C above the pre-industrial level) in the Paris agreement, developing countries accepted the decision text "does not involve or provide a basis for any liability or compensation" at that time.



At COP 22, there was no substantial progress observed about the mobilization of Loss & Damage finance, but in the next year, at COP 23 in Bonn (under the presidency of Fiji), a decision was taken by the secretariat to organize an expert dialogue named as "Suva Expert Dialogue" which was held from 2-3 May, 2018 in Bonn where developed countries requested a call for public financing while parties like Seychelles and some non-state actors advocated for innovative sources of Loss & Damage Financing.



On 17 September 2018, the COP 23 requested the Secretariat to prepare a Report on the Suva Expert Dialog to explore a range of information, insights, and opinions with regards to mobilization & securing of expertise, and enhancing support such as finance, technology, and capacity-building to avert, minimize and address Loss & Damage but that report was merely welcomed by the COP 24. Moreover, the ToR (Terms of Reference) for the 2nd review of WIM was developed by the Subsidiary Bodies in June 2019 which was much more comprehensive than the first review (2016).



Also, global leaders came to a conclusion at SUVA Expert Dialogue on Loss & Damage in Bonn that insurance is not the ultimate solution to address Loss & Damage. A report from the Heinrich BöllStiftung North America indicates that only two per cent of the cost of extreme climate disasters is covered by insurance; for instance, while Dominica was hit by Hurricane Maria that caused Loss &Damage worth of 1.37 billion USD, only US$ 19.3 million was paid out by insurance. Also, when the 2015-16 droughts in Malawi caused Loss &Damage worth of 366 million USD, only 8.1 million USD was paid out by insurance. These instances show clearly that a new source of financing for 'Loss and Damage' is inevitable in addition to the financial pledges made for adaptation.



Again, the issue of 'Loss and Damage' financing was one of the significant agendas in last year's climate change conference(COP 25) which took place from 2-13 December, 2019 in Madrid with several delegates from countries stressing that funding for addressing Loss & Damage is going to either "make or break".



There were clear tensions in the rooms for talks between the negotiators of developing countries, particularly SIDs and LDCs, calling for new and additional funds in order to compensate for the climate impacts that their countries despite being not accountable. But, developed countries don't want to be held responsible for the emissions which they started since the industrial revolution.



The second review of the WIM was also done at COP 25 which provided a better opportunity of being committed in order to ensure necessary actions and support such as additional financing options, capacity building, and technical support. Over 150 civil society groups have called for the creation of a specific financing facility to help vulnerable countries by sending an open letter to Chile's Minister for Environment and President of CoP 25, named Carolina Schmidt. Negotiators from developing countries argued that the funds should be financed by regular contributions from rich countries and taxes on financial transactions, global air travel, and fossil fuels.



Generally, the aim of the second review of WIM in 2019 was to increase the ability of it to respond to the irreversible and unavoidableLoss & Damage. The first WIM review took place only days after the Paris Agreement entered into force at COP 22 in 2016. As the Paris Agreement came into force early, the Parties were unable to set their implementing guidelines and had less time to consider the governance parameters of the Convention Bodies. Dawn Pierre-Nathoniel stated in his blog that whilst work on Loss and Damage was continued after the first review, resolution of the governance matter was put on hold due to the pending finalization of the Paris Agreement "rule book" discussions, which concluded at Katowice Climate Change Conference held in 2018.



On the other side, polarized positions continued to exist regarding the issue of WIM governance with a clear divide between developed and developing countries. To date, developing countries want to precede the work on loss and damage under both the Convention and the Paris Agreement but developed countries are in favor of working on Loss and Damage under the Paris Agreement only. Despite governance questions, a decision was taken at COP 25 on the results of the WIM review. The analysis of the results focused on the following elements, which were the most disputed topic in two weeks in Madrid -a) Urgent, scaled up, new and additional finance for addressing Loss & damage; b) Enhanced institutional arrangements for facilitating action and support to address Loss & damage.



Given this context, the President proposed a procedural ' fix' in which the results of the WIM review would end with a clear operational language under the Paris agreement, which stated that the WIM governance would not be further prejudiced by that approach. A relevant COP decision would then note the outcome of the WIM review, again without prejudging further discussions on WIM governance and the establishment of COP 26.



Furthermore, the discussions on the WIM's role in addressing Loss & Damage took an alarming turn at COP 25, when certain countries started to refer to Paragraph 52 of the Paris Agreement. The paragraph 52 would allow developed countries to refuse their commitment to providing any additional funding which made the situation extremely hard for the WIM governing instruments to be strengthened in order to reflect the developed countries' inaction to take a concrete decision for channelizing Loss &Damage finance. This essentially ensures that developed countries will not be held liable for any type of 'Loss and Damage', either through compensation or through legal methods as Article 8 of the Paris Agreement does not include, or provide any basis for liability or compensation.



All in all, the decision text agreed at COP 25 reflects numerous requests made by G77

countries and China, which have maintained a unified position on Loss & Damage during the Madrid meeting. In light of the growing devastating impacts, developing countries have expressed the need for a significant improvement in WIM's capacity to facilitate work in this area. Developing countries' requests to achieve this include, among others, called for increased financing from developed countries, a more visible inclusion of Loss & Damages in financial mechanism operating institutions & increased capacity-building efforts and expanded institutional settings under the WIM.



Based on the G77/China coordinated effort, developing countries requested a strengthened WIM to help developed countries to take action in implementing approaches in order to deal with Loss & Damages such as new and additional finance from developed countries; enhancing the relationship between ExCom and the SCF (Standing Committee on Finance); establishing a direct link between ExCom and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to support the identification and access of available finance; establishing a group of experts under ExCom to carry out focused work on enhanced actions and support by next year and establishment of the Santiago Network so that developing countries can provide technical assistance directly.



At the end of COP25, there were little expectations on the progress ofLoss & Damage finance but several developed countries clearly narrated that they will not be the part of any type of liability and compensation. Contrarily, developing countries argued that fundsneed to be spent for addressing Loss & Damage must be compensated rather than helped and it has to be done unconditionally to address the historical injustice causing the current climate emergency. Also, they advocated that investment in the new Loss & Damage fund must be diverted from markets-based solutions& fossil fuels subsidies and aside from this, any existing climate and adaptation funding must be supplementary.



S M Saify Iqbal is working as a Senior Research Assistant at Center for Participatory Research and Development - CPRD.





















