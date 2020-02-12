Foreign workers and siphoning off money



Nizam Ahmed



With the permission of the government the relevant employers hire required number of foreign experts, skilled and unskilled workers to engage them in different sectors. Developed and rich countries generally hire drivers, transport workers, labourers including porters, cleaners and domestic helps from least developed or poor countries.

Similarly emerging economies like Bangladesh need a lot of foreign experts including civil engineers and architects for implementation of their ongoing mega projects, management officials to efficiently handle human resources in their export oriented manufacturing sectors. The country also needs Information Technology experts and Software Engineers to accelerate the country's march towards total digitisation. The country also needs automation of its industrial sector with Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things along with Robots and other mechanisms to add additional productivity to its manual labour, which is going gradually to be costly and chaotic with the growing perception on labour dignity.



Different rich, developed and developing countries need foreign experts, managers and workers to maintain the forward movements of their economic growth. Currently more than 11 million Bangladeshis are employed in different countries mainly in the Gulf region. Bangladesh also employs some nearly 300,000 foreigners mainly Chinese and Indians mainly in its garment, light engineering and IT sectors.



In this era of global economic cooperation employment of foreign experts and workers are common in almost all countries. The capacity for hosting foreign experts and workers is always a matter of pride for host the countries, which also boast for the amount the foreign workers remit to their home countries.



Similarly receiving remittances from their expatriates workers employed abroad is also a matter of pride for the recipient countries. Bangladesh often boasts itself for being among the top few remittance receiving countries as its expatriate workers remit billions of US dollars annually. According to Bangladesh Bank, the country received more than $17 billion remittance in 2019 sent through the approved banking channels and mobile financial services. However, a section of the expatriates still allegedly continue to transfer funds to their homes through illegal channels like hundi, a tool to remit money without paying the required taxes for transfer of funds. Due to active monitoring and strict surveillance, by the government agencies and the banks under the public and the private sectors, inflow of remittances through hundi has been reduced significantly.



But authorities in Bangladesh seemed to have been in the dark about the outflow of remittances through illegal means by most of the foreign workers employed in the country. Due to poor monitoring and non cooperation of the employers of foreign workers, the relevant authorities in Bangladesh are unable to detect and stop the means through which these foreign workers siphon off billions of dollars from Bangladesh.



It has been learned that the most of the nearly 300,000 foreign workers engaged in garment, IT, light engineering and automobile sectors are staying in Bangladesh on tourists visas instead of employment and resident visas. These foreign workers come in to Bangladesh on tourist visas with multiple entry and shuttle between their work places in Bangladesh and their homes mainly in India, China and Thailand. Despite receiving hefty salary, they expend very little in Bangladesh and siphon off the lion portion of their salaries to their home countries through illegal means, without paying required income taxes to the Bangladesh National Board of Revenue (NBR) in connivance of their employers in the country. And they stay here on tourist visa, they stay outside the dragnet of the country's taxation watchdogs.



NBR officials allege that the country's garment manufacturers, IT companies, light engineering firms and auto part makers and distributors, who hire and employ tens and thousands of foreign workers, never disclose, about the engagement of foreign workers in their firms. They also hide the amount the foreign employees receive as salaries, due to which the relevant tax authorities are being deprived of legitimate revenue from the foreign employees



Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on February 5, last revealed that foreigners illegally transfer $3.1 billion or Tk 26.4 thousand crore from the country annually. Due to this illegal transfer of funds Bangladesh for is deprived of about Tk 12,000 revenue every year. According to the TIB estimate at least 250,000 foreigners from 44 countries are employed in more than 20 trades in both regular and irregular ways in Bangladesh. The estimate was cited in TIB report titled "Employment of Foreigners in Bangladesh: Challenge of Good Governance and Way Forward."



Publishing the report at a press conference TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said like other sectors, corruption has been institutionalised here (employment of foreigners), which resulted in depriving the government from getting a huge amount of money in revenue. He said many foreign nationals show lesser amounts of money than the actual amount as wage, to avoid paying revenue.



It is expected that Bangladesh authorities will start taking measure to bring order in employment of foreigners with active cooperation of the employers so that the foreigners remit money to their homes after paying due taxes to NBR.



The author is business editor,

The Daily Observer



























