

Effective strategies for combating the ‘pink demon’



It is truly disappointing that despite the vigilance in border areas smuggling of this deadly pill appears uncontrollable in different land and water routes on the border points in Cox's Bazar from neighbouring Myanmar. A number of factories are situated on the side of borders which helps the yaba cartels to supply this deadly pill by various means.



Nevertheless, the government has been taking various measures to tackle the scourge of yaba. Not to mention, approximately 500 drug dealers were killed during the countrywide massive anti-narcotic crackdown since May 2018. But that has not resulted in curbing the smuggling of yaba. Most persons who have been arrested or killed are drug carriers. On the other hand, yaba godfathers still remains untouched. Even the law enforcers involved in this business are safe and sound. In addition to this, new dealers are also being added to the list. In January 2020, 10 drug dealers died in alleged gunfights with law enforcers and among them 6 were Rohingya refugees.



However, now the authority must address the smuggling by adopting effective strategies. Apart from enhanced supervision in the border they must search for the drug dealers in the Rohingya camps also. We have given the refugees shelter since 2017 but many of them are involved in different heinous crimes. We need to identify the criminals among the refugees and reprimand them accordingly.



Additionally, we need to identify the dubious members among the law enforcers and either suspend or sack them. Through and in - depth investigation is required to pinpoint the offenders from the law enforcement agencies.











The deadly inflow of yaba in our country is a big danger for our society targeting the youth particularly. Therefore, we need coordinated efforts with participation of people from all walks of life including parents, teachers, media and social organizations to wage an all-out war against the ' pink demon'.



We need to shut down the Yaba factories on the side of the border which is not possible if Myanmar denies cooperating. If necessary, diplomatic strategies can be considered to deter smuggling of yaba from Myanmar. Otherwise, it would be difficult to curb the menace.

