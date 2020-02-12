Expired medicines recovered from septic tank

GOALANDA, Feb 11: Huge date-expired medicines have been recovered from a septic tank at Ujanchar Sub-Health Centre in Goalanda upazila in Rajbari.

Saddam Hossain, a local youth, said he went to the backyard of the health centre in search of honeycomb on Monday and found scattered medicines near the septic tank.

Locals then recovered the medicines packed in cartoons.

Expressing anger over the incident, Salahuddin Mridha, a local resident, said the health centre always refuses to provide medicines to patients.












