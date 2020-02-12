Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:57 AM
Home City News

Women empowerment visible in Rangpur region

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

RANGPUR, Feb 11: More than one-lakh rural women have empowered them visibly by achieving self-reliance through their hard endeavours in remote areas of Rangpur region.
According to officials and development exerts, rural women have successfully overcome the hurdles of extreme poverty with assistance of the social safety net programmes (SSNPs) in all five districts of greater Rangpur in last eleven years.
"The change in socio-economic conditions of rural women also contributes to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs)," said Chairman of Rangpur-based research organisation 'Northbengal Institute of Development Studies' Dr Syed Samsuzzaman.
The rural women achieved self-reliance through various income generating activities (IGAs) with comprehensive GO-NGO interventions enhancing their empowerment.
Development expert and Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) of RDRS Bangladesh said inclusive GO-NGO-private sector initiatives assisted rural women in improving socio-economic conditions through various IGAs.
They have achieved self- reliance through small-scale enterprises, businesses, cottage industries, sewing, micro-credit activities, homestead farming, rearing poultry birds, animals and other IGAs.




"Under diverse programmes of RDRS Bangladesh being run with the assistance of the government of donor organisations, some 30,000 rural women are leading solvent life though they had to live in utter misery in the past, Rashid added.    -BSS


