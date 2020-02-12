3 cops, two others claim innocence





After their self-defence statement, Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Sunday fixed February 19 for the beginning of the argument in the case.

21 prosecution witnesses out of 26 testified in the court.

The trial court framed charges against SI Zahidur Rahman Zahid, ASI Rashed, ASI Kamruzzaman alias Mintu and police sources Sumon and Russel on April 17 in 2016.

The case statement is that Ishtiaq Ahmed Jony, his brother Imtiaz Hassan Rocky and three others were detained by police on February 9 in 2014, when they were conducting a pre-wedding programme of Jony's friend at Irani camp of Pallabi.

















