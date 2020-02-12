UGC's research services available online

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah on Tuesday said research support services carried out by UGC will be made available online aiming to bring dynamism research works at university level.

He made the comments while inaugurating the online research support software titled - 'Online Submission for Research Grants' at UGC office in the city.

Applicants will get their desired service by clicking 'Grant for Research Assistance' in the online application on the UGC website. For this the applicants will have to register with his/her National ID (NID) number. -BSS







