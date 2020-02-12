Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:57 AM
Home City News

UGC's research services available online

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah on Tuesday said research support services carried out by UGC will be made available online aiming to bring dynamism research works at university level.
He made the comments while inaugurating the online research support software titled - 'Online Submission for Research Grants' at UGC office in the city.
Applicants will get their desired service by clicking 'Grant for Research Assistance' in the online application on the UGC website. For this the applicants will have to register with his/her National ID (NID) number.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gayeshwar hospitalised with ‘throat problems’
Business leader Mohiuddun gunning for AL's ticket in race to Taposh's seat
Campus News
Expired medicines recovered from septic tank
Women empowerment visible in Rangpur region
3 cops, two others claim innocence
NU cerficate course registration until Feb 23
UGC's research services available online


Latest News
Fakhrul slams govt for repressive acts
FR Tower Fire: Court accepts charges
World Cup winning U19 squad returns home Wednesday
Combined entry test in public universities from next session
OIC to convene pledging conference
BRTC’s 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market
UN stands ready to support Cox’s Bazar boat capsize survivors
'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in S Korea
Coronavirus 'could infect 60% of global population if unchecked'
Family demands Khaleda’s release
Most Read News
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final
Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die
Software tender portal for public procurement launched
SDG 5: Non-secular leadership is core to achieve gender equality
Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’
Top Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll crosses 1,000
2 Journalists comes under attack
Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft