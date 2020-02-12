Three killed in road crashes in 2 districts





In Jashore, a college student was killed when his motorbike hit a stationary truck in Churamonkathi patrol pump area of Sadar upazila on Monday night.

The deceased is Jihad Hossain, son of Farukh Hossain of Hoibatpur village in the area.

Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Jihad fell from his running motorbike after it hit a stationary truck at around 10:00pm while he along with his nine friends was returning home in Ichhali village riding three motorcycles from a local fair.

Locals took him to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 10:30pm, the OC added.

The body was kept at the hospital's morgue and a case was field.

In Sherpur, two pedestrians were crushed under the wheels of a microbus on Sherpur-Mymenshingh highway in Shimultali area of Sadar upazila here early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Jafar Mia, 45, son of Gafur Mia and Khuki Begum, wife of Shahidul Islam, of Tarakandi area in the upazila.

Md Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station, said the microbus first ran over Khuki while racing with a pick-up van and when Jafar tried to stop the vehicle it hit around 5:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

The killer microbus fled the spot, the OC added.























At least three people were killed in two separate road crashes in Jashore and Sherpur district on Monday night and early Tuesday.In Jashore, a college student was killed when his motorbike hit a stationary truck in Churamonkathi patrol pump area of Sadar upazila on Monday night.The deceased is Jihad Hossain, son of Farukh Hossain of Hoibatpur village in the area.Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Jihad fell from his running motorbike after it hit a stationary truck at around 10:00pm while he along with his nine friends was returning home in Ichhali village riding three motorcycles from a local fair.Locals took him to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 10:30pm, the OC added.The body was kept at the hospital's morgue and a case was field.In Sherpur, two pedestrians were crushed under the wheels of a microbus on Sherpur-Mymenshingh highway in Shimultali area of Sadar upazila here early Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Jafar Mia, 45, son of Gafur Mia and Khuki Begum, wife of Shahidul Islam, of Tarakandi area in the upazila.Md Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station, said the microbus first ran over Khuki while racing with a pick-up van and when Jafar tried to stop the vehicle it hit around 5:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.The killer microbus fled the spot, the OC added.