Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:57 AM
Home City News

Three killed in road crashes in 2 districts

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

At least three people were killed in two separate road crashes in Jashore and Sherpur district on Monday night and early Tuesday.
In Jashore, a college student was killed when his motorbike hit a stationary truck in Churamonkathi patrol pump area of Sadar upazila on Monday night.
The deceased is Jihad Hossain, son of Farukh Hossain of Hoibatpur village in the area.
Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Jihad fell from his running motorbike after it hit a stationary truck at around 10:00pm while he along with his nine friends was returning home in Ichhali village riding three motorcycles from a local fair.
Locals took him to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 10:30pm, the OC added.
The body was kept at the hospital's morgue and a case was field.
In Sherpur, two pedestrians were crushed under the wheels of a microbus on Sherpur-Mymenshingh highway in Shimultali area of Sadar upazila here early Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Jafar Mia, 45, son of Gafur Mia and Khuki Begum, wife of Shahidul Islam, of Tarakandi area in the upazila.
Md Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station, said the microbus first ran over Khuki while racing with a pick-up van and when Jafar tried to stop the vehicle it hit around 5:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
The killer microbus fled the spot, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gayeshwar hospitalised with ‘throat problems’
Business leader Mohiuddun gunning for AL's ticket in race to Taposh's seat
Campus News
Expired medicines recovered from septic tank
Women empowerment visible in Rangpur region
3 cops, two others claim innocence
NU cerficate course registration until Feb 23
UGC's research services available online


Latest News
Fakhrul slams govt for repressive acts
FR Tower Fire: Court accepts charges
World Cup winning U19 squad returns home Wednesday
Combined entry test in public universities from next session
OIC to convene pledging conference
BRTC’s 49pc share to be offloaded in capital market
UN stands ready to support Cox’s Bazar boat capsize survivors
'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in S Korea
Coronavirus 'could infect 60% of global population if unchecked'
Family demands Khaleda’s release
Most Read News
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final
Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die
Software tender portal for public procurement launched
SDG 5: Non-secular leadership is core to achieve gender equality
Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’
Top Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll crosses 1,000
2 Journalists comes under attack
Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft